Brooksville man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEDGWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Brooksville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Sedgwick Sunday night.

47-year old John Wallace died when his Nissan rogue left the roadways and struck several trees before landing in a ditch along Route 15 around 7:30 pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

Even though the investigation is ongoing, police say alcohol and speed might be factors in the crash.

