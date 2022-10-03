Brooksville man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEDGWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Brooksville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Sedgwick Sunday night.
47-year old John Wallace died when his Nissan rogue left the roadways and struck several trees before landing in a ditch along Route 15 around 7:30 pm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.
Even though the investigation is ongoing, police say alcohol and speed might be factors in the crash.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.