Another Cold Night With More Frost Likely

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain situated across the northeast. This will keep skies clear and winds light overnight. Lows will range from the upper 20s across northern areas to the low 40s near the coast. There will be once again the chance for a widespread frost away from the coastline overnight and into Tuesday morning. A Frost Advisory & Freeze Warning has been issued for some counties from the Foothills towards the Coast where the growing season is not yet considered over.

After a frosty start for most areas on Tuesday, temperatures will rebound into the low 60s during the afternoon. High pressure will remain in place and will keep us under mostly sunny skies.

The remnants of Ian are still churning off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic. This will stay in place tonight through much of the day on Tuesday all thanks to the high pressure sitting over us. We will see the low lift slightly northwards Tuesday afternoon. This will be just enough to begin to spin some cloud cover for coastal areas. As the low lifts farther northeast into Tuesday night, clouds will begin to push farther inland across the Pine Tree State. There will also be the chance for a scattered shower along the coast. Impacts from the remnants will linger into Wednesday as clouds will be positioned from the Foothills towards the coast, more sunshine in the mountains. On & off showers will also continue for coastal areas, will NOT be a washout.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be gradually warming up as highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s with lots of sunshine. A slight cool down by Friday, but still in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front by late week will send highs back into the 50s by the weekend.

Still some uncertainty with the exact timing of the cold front later this week. It does appear that it will move through at some point on Friday. There will be the chance for scattered showers both Friday & Saturday. If the front moves through a little faster on Friday, this would result in cooler temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning. As a result, we could see a few flakes mixing in with the showers across the higher elevations.

TONIGHT: Clear skies & cold. Lows ranging from the upper 20s north to the low 40s near the coast. Light & variable wind. Frost & Freeze headlines have been issued.

TUESDAY: Areas of frost in the morning. Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Some clouds will move in along the coast by late day. Southerly wind 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy from the Foothills towards the coast. A few scattered showers likely along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.