$1 Million goal met for Champion the Cure Challenge

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the first time ever, Champion the Cure Challenge has raised over $1 million.

Back in August, an anonymous donor challenged the community by offering $250,000 in matching funds to meet a total that had never been reached in the 13-year history of the challenge.

By the end of September, the community was able to meet that challenge, propelling the total well over the historic million-dollar goal.

Such a challenge proved to be invigorating.

“That got me to make another donation before the Champion the Cure Challenge ended, and I’d already raised more than I had raised on my own team from participating in August,” said patient of the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute Jonathan Henry.

The realization of a challenge completed was enthralling.

“So, I was thrilled because it’s the first time we’ve ever raised a million dollars for this event. This event has been going on for 13 years,” said Associate Vice President of the Oncology Service Line Donna J. Boehm.

Most of the funds will go toward the purchase of a linear accelerator which is used to provide radiation oncology.

The money raised will not only provide life-saving equipment but hope as well.

“It’s hard to describe the cancer journey to anyone in words, but when you know the community is behind you, it’s powerful. And, it means so much in terms of your hope and your healing,” Henry added.

