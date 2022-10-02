Officials: More than 120 people killed at soccer match in Indonesia

Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed 125 fans and 2 police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Archives: Records from Trump White House staffers remain missing