Mostly sunny and chilly today.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today we will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds to the northwest of us, winds are out of the NNE at around 10-15 mph. Not only will there be more sunshine, but high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50′s, and overnight lows could drop as low as the lower 30′s.

Monday, we have the chance for widespread frost, as the morning lows will be in the lower 30′s. However, we remain dry and cool, we eventually warm into the upper 50′s for our high temperatures. Tuesday we’ll have mostly sunny skies but, waking up it will once again be in the lower 30′s. However, we do warm up into the lower 60′s for highs. Wednesday, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid 60′s and overnight lows dropping into the lower 40′s. Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and our warmest day of the week. Highs could top out in the lower 70′s. As we head into the Friday and Saturday of next week, a low-pressure system moves in from the northwest and gives us the chance for rain showers east of the I95 corridor, and potential for a few flakes mixed with rain for areas northwest of I95.

TODAY: Sunny and chilly. High temperatures only reach between 50-55. Winds will be NNE at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, and cold, with lows dropping to between 30-37. Winds will be light out of the NNE.

MONDAY: Cold morning lows could lead to widespread frost. Mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures reaching between 55-60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid 60′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds become breezy.

