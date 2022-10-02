Mostly sunny and chilly today.

We will remain dry and cool today but we begin to warm up as we head into the end of the week.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today we will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds to the northwest of us, winds are out of the NNE at around 10-15 mph. Not only will there be more sunshine, but high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50′s, and overnight lows could drop as low as the lower 30′s.

Monday, we have the chance for widespread frost, as the morning lows will be in the lower 30′s. However, we remain dry and cool, we eventually warm into the upper 50′s for our high temperatures. Tuesday we’ll have mostly sunny skies but, waking up it will once again be in the lower 30′s. However, we do warm up into the lower 60′s for highs. Wednesday, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid 60′s and overnight lows dropping into the lower 40′s. Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and our warmest day of the week. Highs could top out in the lower 70′s. As we head into the Friday and Saturday of next week, a low-pressure system moves in from the northwest and gives us the chance for rain showers east of the I95 corridor, and potential for a few flakes mixed with rain for areas northwest of I95.

TODAY: Sunny and chilly. High temperatures only reach between 50-55. Winds will be NNE at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, and cold, with lows dropping to between 30-37. Winds will be light out of the NNE.

MONDAY: Cold morning lows could lead to widespread frost. Mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures reaching between 55-60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid 60′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds become breezy.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
A dry cold front passes tonight and clouds decrease.
First Alert Weather
Cloudy and cool today.
First Alert Weather
Increasing Clouds Overnight. Mild Saturday, Cool Sunday
First Alert Weather
Chilly this morning, but plenty of sunshine for today.