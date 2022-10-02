Local community celebrates Hampden Fall Fest

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden hosted its first Fall Fest Sunday.

There was not only bounce houses and outdoor games for kids, but corn hole and food for adults too.

Local vendors showcased their art to the public.

Organizers say Hampden Fall Fest celebrates this special time of year.

”Meeting the folks out here, they’re talking about different festivals after COVID, getting back into bringing the community together,” Hampden Rec. Director Bryann Lentz said.

“What a better way to do it. Everyone loves fall. You know, everyone loves their pumpkin spice. So, bring them out here, have fun, and just yeah be with your community.”

For upcoming events, visit the Hampden Recreation Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.