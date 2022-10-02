Hannaford recalling brie cheese due to listeria concerns
Products have “Best By” dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.
Maine (WABI) - Hannaford is recalling Taste of Inspirations Brie products after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday.
More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled due to listeria concerns.
A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized. None of them were in Maine.
For more information the recall, log onto https://www.hannaford.com/product-recalls/hannaford-recalls-taste-of-inspirations-brie-due-to-listeria-concerns
For more information on the CDC recall, log onto https://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/monocytogenes-09-22/index.html
