Ghastly thrills at Weekend of The Wicked

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky season is upon us, and Bangor is kicking off the Halloween season with the Weekend of the Wicked at the Cross Insurance Center.

Vendors, cosplayers, celebrities and more took part in this spooktacular three-day event.

Put on by Bangor Comic and Toy Con, the weekend saw its conclusion Sunday afternoon but not before giving its con goers some ghastly thrills.

“Oh, it’s been really fun. I really enjoy hanging out with my family and stuff especially doing like little nerdy stuff like this is great. Being a nerd is so fun,” said Finch Lavallee of Winslow, Maine.

With so much to see and do these ghosts and goblins were just dying to get in.

“I see a lot of custom art, lots of cool cosplays and I’m looking forward to getting some dice for Dungeon & Dragons,” said Cameron Lavallee of Winslow, Maine.

Here in Bangor, we know to not chase any paper sailboats down storm drains and to run away from any and all red balloons.

But for some this was their first time coming to the area. And it was a bit of a dream come true.

“To have read It like 5 or 6 times and to read about the standpipe and the door that’s open and then to see it and then go down to the barons, we were getting misty,” said Jenn Adams of the Losers Club Podcast.

“Where he wrote there’s like a bench right next to the standpipe where he wrote. We sat in it and it was like being a part of history,” Sammie Kuykendall of the Losers Club Podcast added.

