Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro

The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a possible garage fire that a neighbor had called in.(Vassalboro Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home.

The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a possible garage fire that a neighbor had called in.

Last night just after 9 p.m. the Vassalboro Fire Department was dispatched to Crowell Hill Rd for a possible garage...

Posted by Vassalboro Fire Department on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Crews arrived to find the garage and two other out buildings fully involved.

We’re told smoke was coming from a log cabin style home nearby.

Officials say the homeowners were asleep when the fire broke out but made it out safely.

No one was hurt.

The home did sustain some fire damage but is not considered to be a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Mostly sunny and chilly today
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
This year's theme was, "Thank you for being a friend!" -- a tribute to the animal welfare...
Bangor Humane Society hosts 29th annual “Paws on Parade” at Husson University
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters