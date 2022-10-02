Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home.

The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a possible garage fire that a neighbor had called in.

Last night just after 9 p.m. the Vassalboro Fire Department was dispatched to Crowell Hill Rd for a possible garage... Posted by Vassalboro Fire Department on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Crews arrived to find the garage and two other out buildings fully involved.

We’re told smoke was coming from a log cabin style home nearby.

Officials say the homeowners were asleep when the fire broke out but made it out safely.

No one was hurt.

The home did sustain some fire damage but is not considered to be a total loss.

