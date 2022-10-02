Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man working as a babysitter through Care.com has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat, according to authorities.

WOIO reports that 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three Akron communities.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through Care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you have hired Luna as a babysitter, police urge you to contact your local police department.

