4th Annual Maine Garlic Festival held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 4th annual Maine Garlic Festival was held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan on Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm...

Day two of this year’s festival brought even more live music, kayaking, games and vendors. There was also wood fired pizza, courtesy of the Maine Grain Alliance. Organizers say that funds from admission and vendor fees help keep the Park running.

Until 2018, the festival took place as a backyard gathering at the Crazy4Garlic farm but has continued to draw larger crowds every year. Darryll White, the director of Lake George Regional Park, saw the park as a perfect place to continue growing the event; “We sort of determined as a community, if you will, that local agriculture would be part of our defining identity... on that platform, garlic fits right in, and it’s fall in Maine, so it’s the garlic harvest,” White said. “We also place a high emphasis on outdoor recreation and the arts, and this festival is all of those things, and that’s what we’re about...”

This weekend’s live performers included Matt and the Barn Burners, Sharon Hood & Dixon Road on Saturday, and Sagittarius Rising, Clay Camero and more on Sunday.

