UMaine breaks ground on $28M hotel project

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine held a groundbreaking ceremony THIS MORNING for their new campus hotel...

The $28 Million dollar project involves renovating Coburn and Holmes Halls and constructing a third building to form a boutique hotel complex. Funding for the project comes from a U.S. Historic Preservation Grant, as well as investment funds from Harrison Street Real Estate Capitol. UMaine leadership also brought in Radnor Property Group LLC for construction and Archetype Architects for design.

The two existing historic halls were built in the late 1860s and were some of the first buildings on campus to house students, however, have sat empty in recent years.

We spoke with the University President and Chancellor about their vision for bringing new life into an old part of campus; ”Well, it will be a focal point for campus, for one thing... I hope that parents and families will find it a wonderful place to be when they come to visit their students, and students who are looking at the University of Maine will be able to stay here when they come and do their visits, as well...” says UMaine President, Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy adds, “We said, let’s look at a private-public partnership as a way to get things moving on some of our campuses. Many R1 universities across the country have hotels on their property because people are coming to those institutions to visit or to work, so this just makes perfect sense for us...”

The new complex will add at least 35 permanent positions to the local job market and is expected to be completed within the next 12-18 months.

