Two arrested on drug, evasion charges in Stetson

Officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash from the vehicle.
Officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash from the vehicle.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STETSON, Maine (WABI) - A pair driving with fentanyl and methamphetamine were arrested in Stetson Tuesday.

41-year-old Anita Leo of Exeter was charged with aggravated trafficking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

29-year-old Mark Page of Dexter was charged with operating with a suspended license and violating release conditions.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says an officer attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver tried to evade him.

Page and Leo are at the Penobscot County Jail.

