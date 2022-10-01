Two arrested on drug, evasion charges in Stetson

STETSON, Maine (WABI) - A pair driving with fentanyl and methamphetamine were arrested in Stetson Tuesday.

41-year-old Anita Leo of Exeter was charged with aggravated trafficking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

29-year-old Mark Page of Dexter was charged with operating with a suspended license and violating release conditions.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says an officer attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver tried to evade him.

Officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash from the vehicle.

Page and Leo are at the Penobscot County Jail.

