Town community celebrates “Carmel Days”

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Carmel residents celebrated their town this weekend.

“Carmel Days” kicked off Friday evening with a bonfire and kids parade.

The theme this year was hunting and fishing.

There was a number of activities, including face painting, kids games, live music and professional chain saw demonstrations.

Organizers say this weekend speaks volumes about the local community.

“It’s to see what a great community we have in Carmel, and I think that’s really special,” Carmel Rec. Director Deidra McIntosh said.

“We really show that, yeah, we’re a small community but we’re a tight community, and everyone can come and just enjoy the day.”

“Carmel Days” wraps up with fireworks Saturday night.

