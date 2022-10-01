Town community celebrates “Carmel Days”
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Carmel residents celebrated their town this weekend.
“Carmel Days” kicked off Friday evening with a bonfire and kids parade.
The theme this year was hunting and fishing.
There was a number of activities, including face painting, kids games, live music and professional chain saw demonstrations.
Organizers say this weekend speaks volumes about the local community.
“It’s to see what a great community we have in Carmel, and I think that’s really special,” Carmel Rec. Director Deidra McIntosh said.
“We really show that, yeah, we’re a small community but we’re a tight community, and everyone can come and just enjoy the day.”
“Carmel Days” wraps up with fireworks Saturday night.
