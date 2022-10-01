Three charged after multiple Penobscot County vehicle thefts

Officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after officers recovered a truck, golf cart, trailer and razor side-by-side that had been stolen over the past two months.

63-year-old James Grant of Hudson, 23-year-old Zachary Boggs of Levant and 21-year-old Ashley Dunroe of Kenduskeag were charged with theft by unauthorized taking.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Burlington on September 13 reporting a stolen vehicle.

The next day, officers received information the stolen property was at a residence in Glenburn and recovered the trailer and side-by-side.

Over the following days, deputies also recovered property reported stolen from Stetson in August and arrested Grant, Boggs and Dunroe.

The investigation is ongoing.

