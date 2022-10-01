Man admits to killing mother, putting body in sewer, authorities say

By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man is facing a murder charge in the death of his mother.

WTVG reports that 31-year-old Travis J. Lewton is accused of choking and attacking his mother after she returned home from work.

According to court records, Lewton admitted to taking his mother’s body down to a ravine behind the house, stuffing it in a sewer pipe and setting the body on fire.

The 31-year-old reportedly told police that he had been thinking about killing his mother for about a week.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said they received a call on Saturday morning regarding a missing person.

According to authorities, police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road, about 10 minutes from downtown Toledo, and found a burned area behind the home’s garage.

Detectives said they found evidence that the woman was killed by her son.

Lewton has been charged with premeditated aggravated murder, authorities said.

