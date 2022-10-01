Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan.

Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday.

Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays.

It’s plenty more than just garlic - there will be arts and craft sales, pumpkin painting, yoga, free kayak rentals, live music and other festival food.

Tickets cost just $5 for adults and kids under 12 are free!

Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

