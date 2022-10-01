Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds gathered at the Bangor waterfront for the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday.

The three mile walk was a time for friends and families to pay tribute to those struggling with Alzheimer’s and the lives lost to it.

Flowers were handed out for people to write a small message.

There were booths set up with information on clinical trials and insurance policies.

A local community walking together to fight against Alzheimer’s.

”It just shows people that they’re not alone,” Event Chair, Bangor Walk to End ALZ Jamey Kenneson said.

“I remember my first walk, we go across both Bangor bridges, and when I got to the second one and looked back and saw a sea of purple crossing the first bridge, it really brought it home to me that there’s a lot of people in this struggle and that, if we work together, we can find a cure.”

If you want to support in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org or text AIM to 52886.

