Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bangor

Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer's(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds gathered at the Bangor waterfront for the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday.

The three mile walk was a time for friends and families to pay tribute to those struggling with Alzheimer’s and the lives lost to it.

Flowers were handed out for people to write a small message.

There were booths set up with information on clinical trials and insurance policies.

A local community walking together to fight against Alzheimer’s.

”It just shows people that they’re not alone,” Event Chair, Bangor Walk to End ALZ Jamey Kenneson said.

“I remember my first walk, we go across both Bangor bridges, and when I got to the second one and looked back and saw a sea of purple crossing the first bridge, it really brought it home to me that there’s a lot of people in this struggle and that, if we work together, we can find a cure.”

If you want to support in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org or text AIM to 52886.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

"Carmel Days" 2022
Town community celebrates “Carmel Days”
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
This year's theme was, "Thank you for being a friend!" -- a tribute to the animal welfare...
Bangor Humane Society hosts 29th annual “Paws on Parade” at Husson University
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service
25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters