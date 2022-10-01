Empty Arms of Greater Bangor holds annual ‘Remembrance Walk’

Empty Arms of Greater Bangor held their annual Remembrance Walk Saturday in Mount Hope Cemetery.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

It has been recognized in the U.S. in October since 1988.

It’s estimated that as many as 25% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage.

On Saturday, families gathered in Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor to honor babies gone too soon.

It’s part of Empty Arms of Greater Bangor’s annual Remembrance Walk.

This was their largest walk yet with more than 400 people participating.

Empty Arms raised more than $25,000 with the event.

That money will be put to good use helping local families in their time of grief.

“It’s a really isolating experience to lose a baby so, to come to a crowd of more than 400 people to help you realize that this is not something you have to experience by yourself, that you have support and a community that can help you,” said Erin Hatch of Empty Arms of Greater Bangor.

The non-profit holds a monthly support group, which is currently being held on Zoom.

You can learn more here.

One of our members is looking to gather a special set of loss moms for an empowering photo shoot at our memorial garden....

Posted by Empty Arms of Greater Bangor on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

