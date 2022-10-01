A dry cold front passes tonight and clouds decrease.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies. Those showers affecting the mid-Atlantic and southern New England will push off into the Atlantic. In addition, to remnants of Ian, a cold front will cross the state from north to south by tonight. The cold front will be quite dry so there is a very low chance any shower activity will be associated. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s.

This front reinforces cold air as we head into Sunday. Not only will there be more sunshine, but high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50′s, and overnight lows could drop as low as the lower 30′s. Monday, will be chilly waking up and out the door but high pressure builds back in, and we remain dry and cool, highs reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. For the rest of the week, we sustain dry and cool weather, with partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures continue to only make it into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. There is a chance for some isolated rain showers Friday morning as a front passes to our north, mainly for far northwestern Maine.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, overnight lows drop between 40-46, winds will become NNE at around 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. High temperatures only reach between 50-55. Winds will be NNE at around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows in the low 30′s.

MONDAY: Cold morning lows could lead to widespread frost. Mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50′s and low-60′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few showers possible near the coast.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds become breezy.

