Day of Hope returns to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Saturday saw the return of Day of Hope to Augusta after being away for two years.

Over 1,000 people registered to show their support and raise money for families battling cancer.

The goal of $150,000 was exceeded well before the event kicked off and the total raised is just under $200,000.

Money raised will go towards expanding services needed for those fighting cancer.

It will also help those families battling cancer pay for a variety of things such as their heating bill and more.

In addition to raising funds the day provided cancer screenings, educational opportunities, and plenty of activities.

“Our theme this year is anchored in hope. And it’s really about that hope of coming together. The community of people coming together over 1,000 people registered right here in Central Maine. Having everybody come together is so meaningful. It’s meaningful for the staff. It’s meaningful for the patients and their caregivers to know that nobody walks alone,” said Nicole McSweeney the Chief of Marketing & Philanthropy at Maine General Health.

If you’d like to donate, you can learn more about how to do so here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.