Bangor Humane Society hosts 29th annual “Paws on Parade” at Husson University

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society’s 29th annual Paws on Parade event took place at Husson University on Saturday from 9-12 am.

This year’s theme was, “Thank you for being a friend!” -- which is a tribute to the late Betty White and her years of animal welfare activism and charity work.

Per tradition, the event highlights dogs that are available for adoption, as well as reunites previously homed alumni dogs with their former caretakers.

Organizers say they were thrilled with the turnout and funds raised.

“We have maybe 200- maybe a little bit more- people here and countless dogs... so it’s all to raise money for the animals of Bangor Humane Society,” says Bangor Humane Society Director of Development and Communications, Kathryn Ravenscraft. “We think we’re close to about $45,000 for the day, which is pretty awesome, you can’t shake a stick at that...”

The event also featured vendors and prizes, as well.

