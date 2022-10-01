25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service honors 36 fallen Firefighters

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 36 Firefighters were posthumously honored at the 25th Annual Maine Firefighters Memorial Service in Augusta.

The service honors all firefighters in the state of Maine who have passed away in the last calendar year.

The Governor, as well as representatives of Angus King and Susan Collins spoke to the nobility and courage of these first responders.

“Because we know how important you are in the communities that you serve,” The Governor stated towards the end of her remarks.

As speeches progressed a common theme was for work to continue to reduce the deaths of firefighters in the line of duty.

“For us to continue to honor the fallen. We must also pledge to reduce the number of names that we honor,” said Yarmouth Fire Department Chief Mike Robitaille during his speech.

“That the best thing an old firefighter can do is teach a young firefighter how to become an old firefighter,” said Maine Fire Services Instructor Vicki Schmidt in her address.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer following the names read of the 36 fire fighters who have passed in the last calendar year.

With each name, a bell was wrung in their honor.

