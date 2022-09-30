U.S. Coast Guard SPAR celebrates 100th Birthday in Jonesport

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Jonesport woman is celebrating 100 years with the help of the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard World War II Veteran Florence Manchester Smith took an oath to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard 79 years ago and has remained connected to the Service ever since.

Smith was celebrated at the Jonesport station this week where she received a letter of appreciation and a coin.

In December 1943, Smith enlisted in the Coast Guard SPARs, the all-female workforce that was mobilized during World War II.

“Without the women who came before, I would not be where I am today,” said Florentino, Sector Commander of Sector Northern New England. “We owe them a debt of gratitude, and I am so glad that we were able to pay tribute to Ms. Smith.”

Smith was one of nine members of her family to join the Coast Guard and the first SPAR from Jonesport.

She says was inspired to join by how the women looked in their uniforms.

When asked, “What do you think of women in the military?” Smith said,” Oh, I love it! Someone told me once that I was a pioneer. I guess I am.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.