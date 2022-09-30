University of Maine Assistant Professor awarded $3 million for research project

University of Maine
University of Maine(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - An assistant professor at the University of Maine has been awarded $3 million by the USDA for research on the Spotted-Wing Drosophila.

Dr. Philip Fanning is leading a team of scientists to look for a way to control the pest in a more environmentally and economically sustainable manner.

The bug has had a dramatic effect on the wild blueberry crop in Maine as well as other berries throughout the country.

Fanning is also being assisted by a team of technicians, graduate students, and undergrads.

“It’ll be a research learning experience. It’s just great to work with undergraduates and give them that chance to experience research as well. It’s really exciting when they grasp it and when they get into the research,” Fanning said.

Fanning’s project is one of 18 grants awarded by the National Institute for Food and Agriculture’s Organic Research and Extension Initiative.

