Space Oddity, the Ultimate David Bowie Experience set for Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jeri Misler, Artistic Director of the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, joined us in studio during our TV 5 Morning News on Friday morning to look ahead to the show and the stellar line-up in the series. Organizers say they have shows from now until April 2023.

You can get more information on the link below: http://www.davidbowietribute.com/about/

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Amicus looks to the future at grand reopening
Amicus looks to the future at grand reopening
Belfast Soup Kitchen
Athenahealth volunteers “freshen up” Belfast Soup Kitchen
Online registration will end at midnight on Thursday, September 22nd.
St. Joseph Hospital’s fourth annual Commit to Get Fit set for September 25th
Maine loggers participate in annual 'Log A Load for Kids' golf tournament
Log A Load golf tournament raises record amount for children’s hospital