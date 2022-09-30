Space Oddity, the Ultimate David Bowie Experience set for Saturday
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jeri Misler, Artistic Director of the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, joined us in studio during our TV 5 Morning News on Friday morning to look ahead to the show and the stellar line-up in the series. Organizers say they have shows from now until April 2023.
You can get more information on the link below: http://www.davidbowietribute.com/about/
