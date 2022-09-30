Sen. King endorses Gov. Mills for reelection

FILE: Gov. Janet Mills
FILE: Gov. Janet Mills(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s former governors has made his endorsement choice ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Independent Sen. Angus King is endorsing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for reelection.

King pointed to Mills’ “bipartisan, consensus-driven” efforts in the face of numerous challenges as his main reason for the endorsement.

Mills thanked King for his support and pledged to put politics aside and Maine people first if re-elected.

A spokesperson for the Republican candidate, former Gov. Paul LePage, criticized King’s failed past endorsements of Eliot Cutler and Michael Michaud.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Atlantic Power Constructors bucket trucks in the Big Lots parking lot ahead of their trip to...
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
Lazy Hound in Bangor
Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound
University of Maine
University of Maine Assistant Professor awarded $3 million for research project
FILE PHOTO
‘Paws on Parade’ returns Saturday