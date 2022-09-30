Sen. King endorses Gov. Mills for reelection

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s former governors has made his endorsement choice ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Independent Sen. Angus King is endorsing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for reelection.

King pointed to Mills’ “bipartisan, consensus-driven” efforts in the face of numerous challenges as his main reason for the endorsement.

Mills thanked King for his support and pledged to put politics aside and Maine people first if re-elected.

A spokesperson for the Republican candidate, former Gov. Paul LePage, criticized King’s failed past endorsements of Eliot Cutler and Michael Michaud.

