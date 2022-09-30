‘Paws on Parade’ returns Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paws on Parade is back in Bangor on Saturday.

The 29th annual event will take place at Husson University from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The theme is, “thank you for being a friend,” in honor of Betty White!

You can join the community dog walk.

There also will be vendors, prizes, and of course, lots of dogs.

For more information, go to bangorhumane.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.