‘Paws on Parade’ returns Saturday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paws on Parade is back in Bangor on Saturday.

The 29th annual event will take place at Husson University from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The theme is, “thank you for being a friend,” in honor of Betty White!

You can join the community dog walk.

There also will be vendors, prizes, and of course, lots of dogs.

For more information, go to bangorhumane.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Atlantic Power Constructors bucket trucks in the Big Lots parking lot ahead of their trip to...
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
Lazy Hound in Bangor
Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound
University of Maine
University of Maine Assistant Professor awarded $3 million for research project
FILE: Gov. Janet Mills
Sen. King endorses Gov. Mills for reelection