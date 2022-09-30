Newburgh house destroyed in fire

Newburgh house fire
Newburgh house fire(Tom Krosnowski)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh house is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The call for the three-alarm fire came in just before 4:00, and arriving crews found the home fully involved.

Crews say it was a single family home.

No one was home at the time.

The cause is still unknown.

Officials tell us that although there were no complicating factors in fighting this fire, it was strictly a defense effort.

“When we pulled up, we had a fully-involved structure fire,” Newburgh Fire Chief Brent Summers said.

“The house was completely involved at that point. It was a defensive fight only. We took it from the outside, went from the front, from the two sides, basically a surround-and-drown.”

Crews from Newburgh, Carmel, Hermon, Etna and Dixmont were among those to respond.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

First Responders Barbeque
First Responders Barbeque held in Skowhegan
Versant Power
Versant Power requests 10% distribution rate increase
Areas Of Frost Overnight
Back-to-school
Maine bus driver facing assault charge after hitting mother with bus doors following argument