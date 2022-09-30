Newburgh house destroyed in fire

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh house is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The call for the three-alarm fire came in just before 4:00, and arriving crews found the home fully involved.

Crews say it was a single family home.

No one was home at the time.

The cause is still unknown.

Officials tell us that although there were no complicating factors in fighting this fire, it was strictly a defense effort.

“When we pulled up, we had a fully-involved structure fire,” Newburgh Fire Chief Brent Summers said.

“The house was completely involved at that point. It was a defensive fight only. We took it from the outside, went from the front, from the two sides, basically a surround-and-drown.”

Crews from Newburgh, Carmel, Hermon, Etna and Dixmont were among those to respond.

