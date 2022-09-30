New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Huge blasts preceded methane pipeline leaks in Baltic Sea
Coronavirus in Maine
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Thousands of Russians fleeing Putin's draft have flowed over the border into neighboring...
Thousands stuck trying to flee Russia into Georgia
Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker
FILE - A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated...
Russia’s Putin opens signing event to annex parts of Ukraine