Maine pauses rental assistance program launched in pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s state housing authority has halted new applications for emergency rental assistance while it waits to find out if a request for more federal money will be approved.

MaineHousing said in a statement that an “unanticipated uptick in demand” and uncertainty about new revenue prompted the decision to pause applications.

The program started in March 2021 and stopped taking applications at the end of the day on Thursday.

The housing authority described the program as a temporary support that is funded via federal money through COVID-19 relief laws.

The authority said the pause will allow more than 11,000 pending requests to be processed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.