Maine company helping restore power to Southeast

(WABI) - A Maine company will be helping those affected by Hurricane Ian.

They will be focused on getting the power back on.

We spoke to Ryan Rudolph, director of safety for Atlantic Power Constructors.

She says they have helped with various storms in the past, but Hurricane Ian is the first major storm for the company.

Rudolph says they have been helping in Georgia and are making their way to North Carolina.

She says they may eventually end up in Florida to help in the aftermath of the storm there.

“So a lot of debris, a lot of downed trees, a lot of road repairs. We can’t do that we have to rely on a lot of other people that can help get us to the locations where we need to be to put the power back on. But the case in Florida you know there’s there’s got to be water and road damage that needs to be taken care of before. line crews can get in there,” said Rudolph.

Atlantic Power Constructors have a crew of 40 people and at least 16 bucket trucks.

Many of the crew members are seasoned veterans when it comes to helping out in natural disasters.

