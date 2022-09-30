Maine awarded grant that will help strengthen efforts to serve workers and employers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving funds to help workers connect to jobs.

More than $7 million has been awarded to Maine by the U.S. Department of Labor to provide workers with customized connections to training and employment.

The QUEST grant will strengthen efforts to serve Maine workers, especially those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The award is part of nearly $199 million awarded nationwide to support projects that enable unemployed and underemployed people to enter, return to, or advance in jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, and other growing sectors.

“We’re reaching out to folks who may be in recovery. They may be facing some barriers getting back into the workforce, and so, there will be targeted strategies to help support folks getting to jobs where they can support themselves and families and connect them to employers,” said Commissioner Laura Fortman.

Those interested in learning more can contact their local Career Center at 207-623-7981 or Maine Relay, or email MaineDOL.CareerCenter@maine.gov.

