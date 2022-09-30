“It” cast members reunite 32 years later on SK Tour

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eagle-eyed Stephen King fans may want to look twice - and not just under the sewers.

Four of the cast members from the 1990 “It” miniseries returned to Derry - or, Bangor - today and took an SK Tour!

Adam Faraizl, Marlon Taylor, Ben Heller and Brandon Crane played young versions of Eddie, Mike, Stan and Ben, part of the so-called “Losers Club” who go after Pennywise the clown.

The gang visited some of the sites that inspired King’s work.

You can even meet them in-person this weekend at Bangor Comic and Toy-Con’s “Weekend of the Wicked” event!

There’s more info at bangorcomicandtoycon.com.

