Informational event held in search for Graham Lacher

Graham Lacher flyer
Graham Lacher flyer(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Mark Rediker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of Graham Lacher held an informational event at the Bangor Library on Friday.

They were updating people on the search for the 38-year-old Lacher, who has been missing for nearly four months.

A reward in the case has increased to $2,500.

Lacher left Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in June.

Tammy Lacher Scully is his mother and says her son has a life-threatening medical condition and needs medical care.

She and her family, along with DEEMI Search and Rescue volunteers, have continued to look for Lacher who is autistic and schizophrenic.

Scully and DEEMI Volunteers are hoping they can work with hunters during hunting season.

”Because we don’t have a confirmed sighting of Graham’s since the day he left, it leaves really the entire state as an area of interest, and this is our way to enlist a lot of people who will be out in those woods already doing something to just keep a lookout for Graham. One of the many scenarios that we’ve had to consider is that he somehow made his way to an unoccupied cabin that had food stocks and has been able to manage to survive,” said Lacher Scully.

If you see graham, do not approach him.

Take a photo or a video and immediately call 911.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Atlantic Power Constructors bucket trucks in the Big Lots parking lot ahead of their trip to...
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
Lazy Hound in Bangor
Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound
University of Maine
University of Maine Assistant Professor awarded $3 million for research project
FILE: Gov. Janet Mills
Sen. King endorses Gov. Mills for reelection
FILE PHOTO
‘Paws on Parade’ returns Saturday