Informational event held in search for Graham Lacher

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of Graham Lacher held an informational event at the Bangor Library on Friday.

They were updating people on the search for the 38-year-old Lacher, who has been missing for nearly four months.

A reward in the case has increased to $2,500.

Lacher left Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in June.

Tammy Lacher Scully is his mother and says her son has a life-threatening medical condition and needs medical care.

She and her family, along with DEEMI Search and Rescue volunteers, have continued to look for Lacher who is autistic and schizophrenic.

Scully and DEEMI Volunteers are hoping they can work with hunters during hunting season.

”Because we don’t have a confirmed sighting of Graham’s since the day he left, it leaves really the entire state as an area of interest, and this is our way to enlist a lot of people who will be out in those woods already doing something to just keep a lookout for Graham. One of the many scenarios that we’ve had to consider is that he somehow made his way to an unoccupied cabin that had food stocks and has been able to manage to survive,” said Lacher Scully.

If you see graham, do not approach him.

Take a photo or a video and immediately call 911.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.