Increasing Clouds Overnight. Mild Saturday, Cool Sunday

By Curt Olson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to control the region this evening. Skies will stay mostly clear for the first part of the night, but high-level clouds will begin to move in from south to north overnight. This cloud cover is associated with Hurricane Ian. Lows will be MUCH warmer than last night ranging from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s along the coast.

Mid to high level clouds will stick around into Saturday associated with the remnants of Ian. High pressure will be protecting us so that clouds will be the only impact we see. Due to the filtered sunshine on Saturday, highs have been lowered a few degrees, but overall temperatures will be the warmest of the extended forecast reaching the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will cross the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will not bring any rain, but it will bring cooler conditions.

A secondary Canadian high pressure will be moving into the region on Sunday. This will bring cooler air back to the region as highs by Sunday into early next week are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s. Conditions will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night into Monday morning will be another potential for frost. This time around, it does appear most of the region, including Downeast areas, will have lows in the 30s and will see the threat of the first frost of the season.

Widespread frost/freeze possible for much of the state Sunday night into Monday morning.
Widespread frost/freeze possible for much of the state Sunday night into Monday morning.(WABI)

Another low will develop off the coast of the Carolinas by midweek. This low will move northwards into the North Atlantic by late week and could bring some coastal areas a few light showers by Thursday.

A cold front will cross the region Thursday night into Friday morning and will bring scattered showers overnight. We will be watching for how cool lows are as some higher elevations could see lows that could be cold enough to support some flakes mixing in.

TONIGHT: Mid to high level clouds increasing from south to north. Lows in the upper 30s north to the mid 40s near the coast. Light & variable winds.

SATURDAY: Mid to high level clouds will bring filtered sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Widespread morning frost possible. Mostly sunny with highs trending cooler only maxing out in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few showers possible near the coast.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds becoming breezy.

