Empty Arms Remembrance Walk this weekend in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

It’s a time to raise awareness for those who have lost a child to stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, or any other cause at any point during pregnancy or infancy.

On Saturday, families from the greater Bangor area will gather in Mount Hope Cemetery for the annual Empty Arms Remembrance Walk.

The event raises money for the non-profit ‘Empty Arms of Greater Bangor.’

Their mission is to provide support to families throughout the grieving process of pregnancy and infant loss.

“It’s not about moving on without our babies. It’s about moving on with them, and obviously we have to move on in a very different way than people who get to keep their babies and have them living with them. We just want everybody to know that you can say our babies’ names, and you can talk about our babies and ask us what place our babies hold in our families and hearts, and that there should be no stigma attached to that. It’s just who they are and what they brought to this world,” said Aimee Gerbi, board member for Empty Arms of Greater Bangor.

The walk gets underway at 10 a.m.

