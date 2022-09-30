Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzherimer’s this Saturday in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of people will gather on the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday for the Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzherimer’s.

It’s a way for those affected by the disease to come together and educate the public.

The goal is to raise $100,000

Opening Ceremonies stat at 10 a.m. with the walk following at 10:30 a.m.

