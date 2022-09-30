CMP crews help to restore power in Nova Scotia

CAPE BRETON, Nova Scotia (WABI) - Central Maine Power crews continue to help restore power in Canada following Hurricane Fiona.

CMP crews sent pictures from Cape Breton Island in eastern Nova Scotia.

CMP officials say their crews are seeing heavy wind damage, broken poles and large trees blown over.

Cape Breton Island in eastern Nova Scotia. (Central Maine Power)

They say total outages in Canada are down to about 100,000 with 68,000 outages being reported in Nova Scotia.

CMP sent 32 lineman and ten other support staff to area on Monday.

We’re told there is no estimate on when they will return.

