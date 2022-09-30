Chilly this morning, but plenty of sunshine for today.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waking up chilly this morning some advisories have been issued across the state. Things heat up a bit as we head through the rest of the day, high temperatures make it into the mid 60′s. High pressure remains in control providing us with sunny skies and dry air, winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows don’t get as cold as this morning, but temperatures drop into the lower 40′s.

Saturday, we will see a mix of clouds, high temperatures only reach the low to mid 60′s. Remnants from Ian could present themselves as high-level clouds during the day leading to some light isolated showers along the coastline for Saturday evening. In addition, to remnants of Ian, a cold front will cross the state from north to south Saturday night. Light isolated showers can’t be ruled out along the front. This front reinforces cold air as we head into Sunday. Not only will there be more sunshine, but high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50′s, and overnight lows could drop as low as the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Monday, high pressure builds back in, and we remain dry and cool, highs reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. For the rest of the week, we sustain dry and cool weather, high temperatures continue to only make it into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 60-66, winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-10 mph, and overnight lows drop between 41-47.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, light isolated showers possible along the coastline overnight. High temperatures reach between 62-68. Winds will be around 5-10 mph out of the W becoming NW overnight.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. High temperatures only reach between 50-55. Winds will be NNW at around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows in the low 30′s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50′s and low-60′s.

