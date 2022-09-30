Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound

Lazy Hound in Bangor
Lazy Hound in Bangor(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lazy Hound is the new name for the restaurant formerly known as Ipanema.

With the name change comes new décor and food.

The name change is part of a much larger shift in their day-to-day operations.

“After the pandemic, our business model has to change drastically,” said co-owner Karyn Young.

The shift saw the late-night bar become more of a restaurant.

They have stayed open during the transition and becoming the Lazy Hound has been a few weeks in the making.

When you look around, you’ll find nearly everything is dog themed, something we’re told has delighted customers.

“People love it. It feels like they come in and they see all the customers’ dogs on the walls, and they can’t help but smile. It’s just a really fun theme, so it’s been going really good,” Young said.

But it isn’t just the name or the tail wagging display that’s new as the menu has expanded with more food options.

“We started doing authentic Philly Cheesesteaks. We ordered our rolls from Philadelphia. They’re served on a Amoroso roll, which is the original roll,” said Young.

With plenty more added to the menu, the owners hope to see the public come in to try this new experience.

They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m but hope to expand to lunch hours in the future.

You can learn more by checking out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Atlantic Power Constructors bucket trucks in the Big Lots parking lot ahead of their trip to...
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
University of Maine
University of Maine Assistant Professor awarded $3 million for research project
FILE: Gov. Janet Mills
Sen. King endorses Gov. Mills for reelection
FILE PHOTO
‘Paws on Parade’ returns Saturday