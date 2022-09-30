Bangor’s Ipanema rebrands as Lazy Hound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lazy Hound is the new name for the restaurant formerly known as Ipanema.

With the name change comes new décor and food.

The name change is part of a much larger shift in their day-to-day operations.

“After the pandemic, our business model has to change drastically,” said co-owner Karyn Young.

The shift saw the late-night bar become more of a restaurant.

They have stayed open during the transition and becoming the Lazy Hound has been a few weeks in the making.

When you look around, you’ll find nearly everything is dog themed, something we’re told has delighted customers.

“People love it. It feels like they come in and they see all the customers’ dogs on the walls, and they can’t help but smile. It’s just a really fun theme, so it’s been going really good,” Young said.

But it isn’t just the name or the tail wagging display that’s new as the menu has expanded with more food options.

“We started doing authentic Philly Cheesesteaks. We ordered our rolls from Philadelphia. They’re served on a Amoroso roll, which is the original roll,” said Young.

With plenty more added to the menu, the owners hope to see the public come in to try this new experience.

They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m but hope to expand to lunch hours in the future.

You can learn more by checking out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.