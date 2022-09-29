Versant Power requests 10% distribution rate increase

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - Versant Power customers can expect to see more than $10 increases on their monthly electric bills.

Versant sent a letter to affected customers earlier this week.

They’re requesting a distribution rate increase from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Versant says a typical residential customer would see a $12 increase per month, which would result in $34 million in additional annual revenue.

They say the money will go toward a new metering system, reliability improvements, enhanced customer service, employee retention and to address industry-wide inflationary changes.

Governor Mills called on the PUC last month to reject the request.

Versant previously raised its supply rate at the beginning of this year.

The increase would go into effect July 2023.

