The search continues for Graham Lacher.

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The reward for 38-year-old Graham Lacher who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500.

Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in June.

Tammy Lacher Scully is his mother and says her son has a life-threatening medical condition and needs medical care.

She and her family, along with DEEMI Search and Rescue volunteers, have continued to look for Lacher who is autistic and schizophrenic.

They are holding a gathering Friday at 11 a.m. at the Bangor Public Library to share flyers and answer questions.

