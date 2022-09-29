Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack

At least six adults were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday. (Source: KGO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials say was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Thursday that a student counselor, a security guard, two adult students and two workers who were at Rudsdale High School were wounded after two suspects breached the school and opened fire Wednesday.

He said a third suspect drove a getaway car.

No arrests have been made.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized.

