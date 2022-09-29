Partly to Mostly Sunny Today, Patchy Frost Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the region will provide us with a nice day today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies. Cooler air moving in behind yesterday’s cold front will make for high temperatures 5°-10° cooler than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid-50s to low 60s this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds tonight will make for a chilly night with lows dropping to the 30s to near 40°. Frost will be possible for areas north of Bangor later tonight so take the necessary precautions if you still have plants outdoors.

High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Friday with lots of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid-60s for most spots. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday. The cold front won’t have much moisture with it so it’s expected to produce some cloudiness for us on its way through but not expected to produce any shower activity. At the same time, the remnants of Ian will be off to our south and may push some high clouds into the area Saturday too. So between the cold front and the remnants of Ian, plan on a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Cooler air will move in behind the front for the second half of our weekend. Sunday will be a cool but sunny day with highs in the 50s to low 60s. The stretch of nice weather will continue into the first half of next week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 53°-63°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost north of Bangor. Lows between 31°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 59°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

