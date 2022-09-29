Orono man indicted after altercation with Brewer Police Officer

Richard May indicted after altercation with Brewer Police Officer
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man has been indicted on several charges after an altercation with a Brewer Police officer in August.

25-year-old Richard May has been formally charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest

The incident began when officers were called for the report of a person in crisis behind a Brewer store.

When police arrived, there was a scuffle with May and an officer was injured.

May was taken for evaluation and arrested later that day.

