Orono man indicted after altercation with Brewer Police Officer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man has been indicted on several charges after an altercation with a Brewer Police officer in August.
25-year-old Richard May has been formally charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest
The incident began when officers were called for the report of a person in crisis behind a Brewer store.
When police arrived, there was a scuffle with May and an officer was injured.
May was taken for evaluation and arrested later that day.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.