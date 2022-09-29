Old Town woman pleads guilty for the death of 3-year old daughter

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of her three year old daughter last year.

29-year-old Hillary Goding appeared before a judge Thursday in Bangor and also pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release.

Goding had been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges, but as a result of a plea deal, the murder charge was dropped.

Goding was arrested in June of last year after her daughter, Hailey, was pronounced dead at a Bangor hospital.

Prosecutors say Hailey was exposed to drugs a few days before and did not receive medical attention until the next day after she stopped breathing.

Court records showed she had fentanyl in her system when she died.

“I believe that we would have been well postured to defend against the murder allegation, but I’m in agreement with Miss Goding that the matter would likely have resolved with a conviction for manslaughter, which is what she pled to. Of course, there’s always a risk that going to trial doesn’t pan out as I might have analyzed or hoped, and we discussed that. And in light of her willingness to accept responsibility, and given her desire to not incur the additional risk, everyone is satisfied with today’s outcome,” said defense attorney, Jeff Silverstein.

Goding will be sentenced at a later date.

She faces up to 28 years behind bars.

