Oakland’s Harry Bromberg traveling to Tennessee for national gymnastics camp

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland’s Harry Bromberg is on his way to the National Gymnastics Association Developmental Team Camp in Tennessee on Oct. 9 thanks to his performance at the Level 6 Men’s All-Around competition at the NGA National Championships in June.

Bromberg is helping young gymnasts at Oakland’s Decal Gymnastics in a Ninja preparation class to lead to more recreation instruction.

It’s the kind of placement class where he started “(putting) in hours upon hours on days and weeks of work” over eight years to earn his way to the camp that can lead to him competing at the next level.

“This camp can help me get my name out there for colleges. When I go to college programs and see what they have for gymnastics, they’ll know I went there. They’ll know I’ve already worked with college and professional athletes and coaches,” said Bromberg, Messalonskee freshman.

Only the top five athletes from Levels 5, 6, 7, and 8 were selected for the camp.

