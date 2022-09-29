Oakland’s Harry Bromberg traveling to Tennessee for national gymnastics camp

National Gymnastics Association Developmental Team Camp starts Oct. 9
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland’s Harry Bromberg is on his way to the National Gymnastics Association Developmental Team Camp in Tennessee on Oct. 9 thanks to his performance at the Level 6 Men’s All-Around competition at the NGA National Championships in June.

National Gymnastics Association developmental team camp starts Oct. 9
National Gymnastics Association developmental team camp starts Oct. 9(WABI)

Bromberg is helping young gymnasts at Oakland’s Decal Gymnastics in a Ninja preparation class to lead to more recreation instruction.

It’s the kind of placement class where he started “(putting) in hours upon hours on days and weeks of work” over eight years to earn his way to the camp that can lead to him competing at the next level.

“This camp can help me get my name out there for colleges. When I go to college programs and see what they have for gymnastics, they’ll know I went there. They’ll know I’ve already worked with college and professional athletes and coaches,” said Bromberg, Messalonskee freshman.

Only the top five athletes from Levels 5, 6, 7, and 8 were selected for the camp.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

BJ Garceau has Type 1 diabetes and continuously wears an insulin pump
Local MMA-fighter-turned-NYC-Marathon-runner training for race to fundraise for Beyond Type 1
Lovejoy was diagnosed four days after placing 2nd at the KVAC Wrestling Championships in...
Belfast’s Pete Lovejoy continuing as honorary Lions coach while battling Stage 4 liver cancer
The event was coming off a $18,700 number in 2021, and organizers met at Moe’s Original BBQ on...
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check