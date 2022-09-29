Man killed in West Gardiner fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a man died in a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the home on Lewiston Road just before noon.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters found a body while extinguishing the fire.

They say the victim is believed to be the man who was renting the property, 83-year-old Sherwood Keene.

Keene’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.