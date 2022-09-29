Maine bus driver facing assault charge after hitting mother with bus doors following argument

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOVELL, Maine (WMTW) - A bus driver is facing an assault charge after a mother captured her driving off while she was still in the doorway of her bus.

Officials say 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham is facing an assault charge, as well as driving to endanger.

The mother, Emily Poitras, contacted WMTW with a video showing herself and her child’s bus driver getting into an argument over her daughter’s use of a cellphone.

Poitras said her daughter doesn’t usually ride the bus but told her mother the bus driver was yelling and threatening the girl and other kids on the bus. She adds the whole moment had her stunned.

As the driver is yelling, Poitras is heard on video saying, “Don’t yell at kids like that.”

The driver then can be heard replying: “I yell any way I want. Do not tell me how to run my bus.”

The video shows the driver driving away while Poitras was still in the doorway of the bus. The open doors then hit Poitras.

“I was completely shocked, how she was screaming, even the kid behind her, was shook over her screaming at the top of her lungs. It was very scary for everybody.” Poitras said.

The school does not have a policy on cellphones on buses.

Police say deputies began investigating the incident after the Poitras contacted them on Thursday.

